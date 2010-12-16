Group One Appointed U.S. Distributor of Van Damme Cables

- Farmingdale, NY--Group One is pleased to announce its appointment as U.S. distributor of Van Damme Cables. Based in the UK, Van Damme Cables offers a comprehensive range of cables widely found on A-list tours and in studios, in post and broadcast production arenas, as well as in commercial and corporate installations.
- “It was vital for us to find the right partners and to work with like-minded companies,” commented Van Damme Cable managing director Niall Holden, “so we are delighted to be working with Group One Ltd. They have a great reputation for quality and service and we are proud to be a part of it.”
- “We’ve been recommending Van Damme cable for a few years now, and some of our most demanding and knowledgeable customers insist that they are simply the best you can get,” offered Group One President Jack Kelly. “Over the last year, we’ve been talking to Managing Director Niall Holden and Export Manager Andy Dennis and it just seemed the right time for all of us. It’s a very natural fit for Group One as the variety of cable products Van Damme offers cuts across many of our activities, including Broadcast/ Production, Touring, Install, Marine, and Music Retail. I like the customer service focus of the company and I’m extremely happy to join the Van Damme family.”