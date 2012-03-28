Crestron Installs 50,000th DigitalMedia

Crestron has announced the installation of its 50,000th DigitalMedia switcher.
- Whitlock CEO Doug Hall (left) and Crestron EVP Randy Klein.
- AV solutions provider Whitlock installed the milestone switcher at a U.S. Army base in Newport News, VA.
- “It’s a proud day in the history of Crestron,” said Randy Klein, Crestron executive vice president. “Reaching the 50,000th installation milestone further validates DigitalMedia as the industry standard. It also recognizes our dedication to engineering excellence and innovation.”
- The U.S. Army needed a digital solution for their training facilities across the country and called on trusted dealer, Whitlock to provide the solution. DM was selected because it accepts both analog and digital signals and meets the stringent security and reliability requirements of the U.S. Army. Whitlock’s partnership with Crestron and extensive knowledge of the DigitalMedia line has been instrumental in the integrator's growth and success. Whitlock has been able to put more than 130 employees through certified technical training programs, and has significantly increased its technical awareness and expertise with regards to digital systems integration.
- “Our partnership with Crestron was fundamental in creating the new digital standard for the U.S. Army,” said Doug Hall, Whitlock CEO. “DigitalMedia provides the digital infrastructure for the U.S. Army training command, ensuring that our military is receiving the best possible training using the latest technology.”
- “As with any installation of this scale, a multitude of components were necessary to create a seamless solution,” said Landon Lovett, Crestron director of federal government markets. “DigitalMedia is the only complete end-to-end solution that features a full line of matrix switchers, transmitters and wall plates, HD-SDI and 3G-SDI, DSP input cards, and receivers with built-in power amplifiers. The native solution means that you don't have to worry about mixing and matching other components. Our products work together seamlessly.”
- Whitlock has worked closely with Crestron for more than twenty years. The integrator has implemented hundreds of DigitalMedia systems for their clients.