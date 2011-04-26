Stewart Filmscreen Bows Couture Collection

Stewart Filmscreen's Couture Collection is a fixed projection screen frame design accented with loose cut crystals by Swarovski Elements.
- Stewart Filmscreen's Couture Collection fixed projection screen frame design.
- The Couture Collection is available in a wide variety of color options to compliment the décor of any space, for front or for rear projection. With each frame custom built to order, the following crystallized finishes are available including Diamond, Onyx, Silver, Gold, Rubelite, Amethyst, Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald, Topaz, Aquamarine and Peridot.