MAP Releases Designer Version 4.0

Fairfield, NJ--Middle Atlantic Products has updated its Designer 3D layout and specification software to include new product groups, enabling more complete room configurations.

In addition to consoles and video walls, Designer can now facilitate the placement of MRK Series racks and C5 Series Credenza Racks in room layouts, giving a more fully furnished visualization of a potential installed system.

With over 8,000 users, Designer software allows specifiers and installers to easily design a 3D room layout. The free program, available for download on Middle Atlantic’s website, produces full color room layouts with guidance for optimal furniture placement via its built-in line of sight tool. Designs can be exported to CAD and include retail price quotes to assist with the system specification process.

“Designer Software was developed to take the guesswork out of room layouts and has been helping security professionals choose the right consoles and video walls for their applications,” said Michael Cukrow, technical marketing manager. “With this new update we’re able to improve on its core functionality by offering racks and credenzas, which are critical components requested by many users.”