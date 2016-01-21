tvONE Ships 4K Input Module for CORIOmaster System

The What: tvONE has begun shipping its 4K input module for the CORIOmaster & CORIOmaster mini.

The What Else: The addition of 4K to CORIOmaster systems involves two modules: the HDMI 2.0 4K30/60 input module (CM-HDMI-4K-2IN) and HDMI 1.4 4K30 scaling output module (CM-HDMI-4K-SC-1OUT). Both modules are HDCP compatible, support resolutions of up to 3840x2160 and are now shipping.

tvONE also simultaneously released the CORIOgrapher v2, CORIOmaster, & CORIOmaster mini's creative video wall design software. The CORIOgrapher v2 now supports UHQ (Ultra High Quality) windows for 4K sources.

tvONE's CORIOgrapher v2 software claims to revolutionize the speed and ease with which custom videowalls can be set up and deployed. With CORIOgrapher v2 users can set the exact dimensions of your displays down to the mm, inch, or pixel. Mixing of projectors and displays is also accounted for, as the system provides the ability to account for bezels and spacing between displays. Additionally, today's LED displays vary significantly in size, pixel density, and resolution. To compensate, CORIOgrapher v2 features Pixel Mode, enabling exact mapping of the source content to the LED display wall.

In addition, the new Offline Configuration Editor is intended to aid in the design process by allowing users to create complete videowall layouts from a PC without a connection to the CORIOmaster. Once designed, configurations and presets can be uploaded into the CORIOmaster at any time using a direct connection or over the local area network.

The Bottom Line: To download CORIOmaster & CORIOmaster mini's latest firmware update, go to tvONE’s firmware update page.