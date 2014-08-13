Three UK Console Companies Form Super Group

Three British console companies have combined to create a new professional audio group: DiGiCo, Allen & Heath, and Calrec. Each company will retain their unique skills, customer relationships, and the identities of their brand.
- James Gordon will become group CEO supported by a strong and talented management from across the new group. When asked about what this means for the future, James said, “We have bold plans for the group but it is imperative that each company maintains its own independence and style. None of these brands needs to trade off each other's technology or reputation. These are three great companies and all the brands currently in the group have enviable reputations for technology, audio quality, reliability and perhaps, most importantly, customer focus and care. The strategy is to share technology and resource across the group and allow some interconnectivity across the product lines.”
- Glenn Rogers, managing director of Allen & Heath, added, “The creation of the group with DiGiCo and their management is an impressive combination. It will certainly add new momentum to what Allen & Heath and Calrec had already planned for the future.”
- Henry Goodman, Calrec’s sales and marketing director, commented, “This exciting formation gives Calrec new opportunities for swifter development of a host of ideas we have been wanting to bring to the market. We will have a vast pool of engineers to share new ideas for the industry and target them specifically to each brand’s needs. Customers can expect us to maintain and in some areas improve our very high levels of support and service.”
- The complexity of this combination required the effort and support of two of London’s top Private Equity houses. For the first time, Electra Partners and ISIS have pooled resources to support the management with this ambitious vision for the future of UK Pro Audio. Charles Elkington, investment partner at Electra Partners, said, “DiGiCo augments our existing investment in the professional audio sector. We have worked hard over the last 18 months to bring together these three successful businesses. We look forward to working with James Gordon and his team to grow the group, while also preserving the distinctive brand identity and excellent customer relationships of each business.”