Visix Unveils Announce Version 1.0

Atlanta, GA--Visix will demonstrate its new Announce content management software, Power over Ethernet room sign and interactive wayfinding products, as well as the latest version of its flagship product, AxisTV digital signage software, at InfoComm 2011.

Visix will unveil Announce Version 1.0, a new digital signage content management application, at the event. Announce provides desktop design tools running within a web browser with media management tools, animated templates and themes, and extensive data mapping and scripting tools.

The PoE is part of the company's MeetingMinderT interactive room sign line which allows playback of room schedules along with dynamic media and messages. The 15-inch PoE interactive display allows a single Ethernet cable to supply both power and data to the room sign, addressing concerns of both physical concealment and AC proximity for power bricks.

WayPointT combines interactive wayfinding with digital signage communications for a one-stop information center. This bundled solution combines selected content modules in layouts customized with the client's logo, colors, and branding. Content modules include message playlists, Google Maps, and auto-updating news, weather and RSS feeds.