ClearOne Expands Distribution with VSO Marketing

- ClearOne has expanded its distribution agreement with VSO Marketing to include the full line of ClearOne’s COLLABORATE software-based video conferencing solutions for authorized audio visual (AV) dealers, consultants and systems integrators.
- “In the conferencing products space, VSO Marketing is well recognized for its professional audio visual expertise and dedicated focus on providing superior customer service and technical support,” said Zee Hakimoglu, chairman and CEO of ClearOne. “This expanded distribution agreement provides us the opportunity to build sales of COLLABORATE with VSO’s broad network of key dealers, consultants and integrators.”
- ClearOne’s new COLLABORATE soft-codec-based video conferencing products bring together its audio with its new video technology for complete, audio-visual collaboration solutions, spanning desktop applications, room systems, infrastructure and management.
- “VSO’s successful history with ClearOne spans more than a decade, and this expanded agreement is another great step toward growing our mutual business,” said Mike Oltz, president, VSO Marketing. “By adding COLLABORATE to our complete line of ClearOne professional audio offerings, we now have a complete line of products, making VSO a one-stop shop for the AV professional practitioner. We will continue to work closely with ClearOne to serve our partners in this dynamic AV industry.”