Contemporary Research Intros Active RF Combiner

The Contemporary Research QCA9-33, an active RF combiner that features eight high-level inputs and one low-level input, combining with high isolation, and amplifying up to a 33 dBmV output level, will be introduced at Booth 3521 at InfoComm 2011 in Orlando, FL.

Designed for QMOD HDTV applications, the eight RF inputs typically receive 29 dBmV RF from QMOD HDTV modulators. The ninth input is for up to 19 dBmV RF signals, such as incoming cable feed, a control channel from an ICE-HE Head End control modulator, or another QMOD or QCA9-33. Up to 8 QCA9-33 combiners can feed a single combiner to deliver up to 76 channels.

The low-noise, wideband 860 MHz amplifier compensates for combining losses and adds 3 dBmV of gain, typically supplying a total output of up to 33 dBmV.

The compact QCA9-33 mounts two-across in a single rack space using CR RK1 and RK-2 rack kits, and can be mixed with QMOD HDTV modulators using the same rack kits. The units are wholly designed and manufactured in the USA.