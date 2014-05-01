Stealth Acoustics SA2400

Stealth Acoustics announced full release shipment of its SA2400 dual-channel amplifier with built-in DSP for maximum ease and flexibility of powering and tuning Stealth speakers or other speaker systems.
- Rated at 450 watts RMS per channel, the SA2400 utilizes Stealth’s Class A/B output stages coupled to a traditional high-current power supply for professional output and long-term reliability.
- The SA2400 also debuts the newly designed Stealth Signal Management System (SSMS) that allows for complete per-channel programming of advanced DSP features including 11 bands of fully parametric EQ; High and Low Pass Filters with variable slopes; fully programmable Limiters; Delay; Phase control and Pink Noise Generators. All SSMS functions may be programmed from the front panel, or by using Stealth’s free SSMS software via USB connection to the amplifier. The SSMS includes loadable pre-set optimization tunings for many of Stealth invisible and environmental speakers. Or, dealers may create and store their own favorite tunings for easy recall.
- A full complement of inputs include balanced XLR, un-balanced RCA, and speaker level connections, all which have associated pass-through connectors. An optical input is included for easy integration with digital audio sources.
- $1,499 MSRP