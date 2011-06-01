Black Box Releases HD View Integrated Receivers

Black Box's Modular HD View NEC Integrated Receivers use ordinary CATx wiring to distribute HD multimedia signals to remote digital signage, without installing any external AV hardware at the screens.
- The HD View NEC Integrated Receiver.
- Modular HD View NEC Integrated Receivers from Black Box plug into in any NEC LCD display that has an expansion slot.
- The receivers get their signaling over non-networked CAT5 or higher cabling from any Black Box HD View VGA Transmitter linked to a digital signage player. Two versions are available: standard range, for extensions up to 360 feet (109.7 m) and long range, for transmitting signals as far as 1000 feet (304.8 m). Because the receivers slide into the screen, no external AV cabling is required. Each HD View Receiver also has a VGA output, which can be used to attach a second screen.
- In addition to VGA video and stereo audio, the receivers support full bidirectional serial communications. The receivers use simple RS-232 commands to turn off one screen or entire groups of screens.