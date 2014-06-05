Solid State Logic SSL Live V2 Software

Solid State Logic, the world’s leading manufacturer of tools for creative audio professionals, is proud to announce that it will be exhibiting at InfoComm (Booth C11329) for the first time in 2014. As part of its continuing expansion into the pro AV market, the company will be presenting the V2 Software for the SSL Live, its first-ever dedicated live sound console. Reception to the console by the live sound production community has been extremely positive since its announcement last year, with Live already appearing on tour with Peter Gabriel, Carlos Santana and Flogging Molly, among others.

Response continues to grow as users show enthusiasm for sonic quality that is inspiring; a creative user experience that is excellent; and reliability and stability that is well beyond expectation. The V2 software release introduces 25 significant new features and demonstrates the rapid pace of ongoing development at SSL. Additions include enhancements to the Output Matrix, Effects Rack, User Interface, Routing, Solo System and Focus Channel, as well as the introduction of a comprehensive Offline Setup application. The new software, released in April, is now standard on all new consoles and is available for free to all existing owners.

New feature highlights include:

PC Offline Software

The SSL Live PC Offline Software allows engineers to create, setup and edit all aspects of a Live Showfile from the comfort of their own laptop, making creation or editing of Show and Preset files simple and efficient. The user is presented with the same menus, screens and options as the full console software, creating a familiar user environment, enabling them to configure a Showfile from scratch or load one of the SSL Template files and edit it to their own requirements. All aspects of the Console Configuration can be edited, giving the user full control over the power of the Live’s Tempest processing engine. Full access to stage box setup and routing is provided. Along with naming, coloring and the unique Eyeconix channel identification tools, the layout of Fader Tile layers and banks can also be configured and accessed from the software. As well as control over mix bus routing, pre/post feed point sourcing and all other audio related channel parameters. In addition, the Automation system is fully accessible so that scenes, automation filters and input/output actions can be created, edited and updated. This also includes Group modes, scene re-numbering, etc. Once a Show file has been created or edited, it can be saved and exported to a USB key and then imported into the Live console ready for use.

Matrix Outputs

Matrix Outputs now have EQ, All-pass filters and delay processing available. All 36 Matrix Output paths now have available High and Low Pass Filters, a 4-band parametric equalizer, two seconds of delay and our unique All Pass Filters. This is in addition to the two inserts that can be used with both the internal Effects Rack and external processing. As with all the other path types within the Tempest engine, the processing order can also be changed by the operator to customize the signal flow for their requirements on a Matrix-by-Matrix basis.



Effects

The Version 2 release brings a selection of new effects that introduce additional sonic options and ways to maximize the processing power of the Tempest platform. New effects include four EQ types (the super flexible G-Flex EQ; which comes in 8, 16, 24 and 32 filter versions, a new, smooth Contour EQ, 1 and 2 band Dynamic EQ and a 4+2 Band Parametric), four new Delay effects (Tape Echo, Ping Pong, a new Short Delay and new Multi-Tap delays), ‘Guitar Cabinet’ and ‘Bass Cabinet’ emulations and five Reverbs (Ambient, Cathedral, Stadium, Recording Room and Tight ER). These new Reverbs increase usability and make Reverb setup much easier whilst retaining the supreme audio quality of the ER Verb from Version 1 Live software. A new Phase Scope Tool has also been added. With All-Pass Filters available on all processed paths, the addition of a Phase Scope to the Effects Rack allows the operator to use them more effectively and speed up their setup. Version 2 also includes a number of enhancements to the SSL Effects Rack itself, to streamline effect browsing, naming and routing.