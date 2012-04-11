Extron Expands Training Schedule

Extron Electronics has announced an expanded Extron Institute On-The-Road schedule and six new locations, which include: Columbus in May, Philadelphia in June, St. Louis in July and August, Calgary, Alberta in August, Montreal, Quebec in October, and Denver in November.

With the expanded North America schedule, Extron will now offer over 50 instructor-led training courses in 2012. Extron Institute offers AV professionals an opportunity to broaden their knowledge and keep pace with new technologies and product developments.

"We are dedicated to creating additional training and offering our customers as many opportunities as possible to see us, and to learn about our products and the new technologies they are faced with day in and day out," Edwards said. "The expansion of the On-The-Road schedule in new cities is just one example of how we're making it easier for our customers to reach us."

Since 1994, Extron Institute has been providing instructor-led training on AV technologies and product solutions to enhance understanding throughout the professional AV industry. The On-The-Road program also includes Configurable Control Systems and the School of Emerging Technologies. These Schools provide continuing and renewal credits for industry certifications, including InfoComm, NSCA, and BICSI.

In addition to the On-The-Road program, Extron Institute provides training at its corporate headquarters in Anaheim, CA, and offices in Raleigh, NC, and Washington DC. New training and product demo facilities will soon open in the Chicago, Dallas, New York, Silicon Valley, and Toronto areas. For those unable to attend instructor-led training, Extron offers a host of online courses. These fully narrated tutorials are designed as step-by-step guides that allow users to follow along with the appropriate Extron software or product.