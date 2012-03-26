Revolabs Expands Sales Channel

Revolabs Inc. has announced a new distribution agreement with Shoreview Distribution, a national provider of consumer electronics, broadcasting equipment, and commercial AV solutions to a wide range of businesses and organizations.

Based in Foxboro, MA, Shoreview Distribution will represent Revolabs' full line of wireless audio communication and collaboration solutions to customers throughout the U.S.

"Shoreview Distribution is the ideal partner to take us to the next level as we continue to grow our business and penetrate new markets and customers," said Marc Cremer, COO of Revolabs. "In particular, Shoreview has excellent coverage of the markets in the western and eastern U.S., both areas with enormous growth potential for Revolabs products. Additionally, Shoreview will enable us to enter new application verticals, such as broadcast and rental/staging."