New Leadership and Directors Join NSCA Board

The NSCA board of directors elected a new executive committee in June, during its annual member meeting at the 2012 InfoComm show.
Ingolf de Jong has been elected the new president of the NSCA board of directors.
- Ingolf de Jong, president and principal partner of General Communications, Inc. has been elected the new president of the NSCA board of directors through June 2014. New officers of the NSCA board of directors include:
- * Kelly McCarthy, president of Genesis Integration, Inc. – Vice President
- * Ray Bailey, president of Lone Star Communications, Inc. – Secretary
- * Michael Hester, founder and managing partner of Beacon Communications, LLC – Treasurer
- The membership also elected board members:
- * Jim Huber, Director of Sales and Marketing, NOR-COM Inc.
- * Josh Shanahan, President, Sport View Technologies (SVT)
- * Ron Prier, Owner and CEO, RPAV
- “Stepping into this role right now is very exciting,” said de Jong. “When you look at the industry and where it is today there are a lot of opportunities, but business owners and managers have been faced with many challenges and NSCA is well positioned to educate and assist integrators through these challenges. Changing regulations, a diversified distribution model, rapidly changing technology, and IT convergence – integrators must embrace these changes and modify their businesses to do so. NSCA is the one association that addresses these concerns and provides its members with information, tools and resources to effectively run their business. I’ve been using NSCA resources for years, saving my company tens of thousands of dollars by utilizing the information they have available.”
- Over the next two years, de Jong will focus on key areas of change the industry is facing and ensuring NSCA is the resource for the integration community. Educating integrators on the mass notification and emergency communications (MNEC) market, policies and regulations, daily business practices such as contracts, service agreements, bid process and more will be promoted to the membership. Furthermore, Ingolf wants to see the membership become more engaged through committees, events, and interactive discussions.
- “We are thrilled to have Ingolf as the new president,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “Ingolf’s in-depth knowledge of every facet of our business position him to represent the needs of the community and lead the association as we help integrators focus on the business models, applications and processes that will provide them success.”
- Ingolf takes over for Ron Pusey, president and CEO of Communications Specialists, Inc., who will now be immediate past president of the board. Long-time board member and past president Andy Musci was also recognized for his dedication and service on the NSCA board during the NSCA member meeting held during InfoComm 2012.