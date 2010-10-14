VBrick Systems, LifeSize Partnership

- IP video technology developer VBrick Systems announced a partnership with LifeSize, a division of Logitech, to extend high-definition IP video delivery within the enterprise. The combined VBrick Systems and LifeSize solution enables capabilities that neither IP video streaming nor video conferencing provide alone. The partnership translates into advantages in the form of increased participation in content creation, scalable distribution of content across the enterprise and over the internet.
- The combination of VBrick VEMS and LifeSize Video Center solution allows organizations to deliver a wide variety of IP video applications, from executive and event broadcasts to training and education sessions, digital signage, webcasting, distributing television content, or surveillance. The content can also be viewed using a PC, Mac, mobile device, VBrick IP Set Top Box or Digital Signage player.
- The combined LifeSize and VBrick Systems capabilities is expected to be available in the coming months.
- For information: www.vbrick.com, www.lifesize.com
