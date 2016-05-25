Riedel to Demo Products at InfoComm 2016

The What: At InfoComm 2016, Riedel will demonstrate the use of its MediorNet MicroN high-density media distribution network device as a point-to-point (P2P) trunking solution. Operating in stand-alone mode, the MicroN can act as a 12 x 12 router and audio embedder/de-embedder with MADI SRC and delay, and it also provides video frame sync and delay. Showcasing the system in a P2P deployment, Riedel will feature paired MicroN units that provide all of these integrated processing capabilities, plus eight 10G high-speed MediorNet Links (4.25Gb capable), transport for 12 SD/HD/3G-SDI inputs and 12 SD/HD/3G-SDI outputs, two MADI optical digital audio ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and two sync reference I/Os.

The What Else: The Tango TNG-200 represents Riedel's first network-based platform supporting AES67 and AVB standards. With its own dedicated intercom application, the platform can be turned into a flexible, cutting-edge solution for a variety of communications scenarios. The unit itself is equipped with a high-resolution, full-color TFT display. Front-panel controls simplify the recall of presets and adjustment of audio levels. Along with powerful processing capabilities, the Tango TNG-200 features two integrated Riedel digital partylines, two AES67- and AVB-compatible ports, two Ethernet ports, one option slot, and redundant power supplies. The dedicated intercom application, "My First Riedel," turns the Tango platform into an intercom system that users can tailor according to their needs. The asymmetric 40 x 80 matrix size is another Riedel innovation, allowing for premium-quality stereo audio connections to panels.

The RSP-2318 Smartpanel offers features and capabilities designed to enrich user experience and change the way broadcasters and AV professionals communicate. As the world's first control panel designed to serve as a multifunctional user interface, the Riedel device boasts a unique feature set that includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in just 1 RU. These features make Riedel's new Smartpanel a powerful user interface that can be further expanded through the use of apps. Riedel's first app for the RSP-2318 turns the Smartpanel into an innovative and smart intercom panel. AES67 and AVB connectivity are standard, with AES3 over CAT/coax optional. Additional features include exchangeable headset connectors for mono or stereo applications, an integrated power supply, individual volume controls for each key, two USB ports, two Ethernet connectors, GPIO, audio I/O, an option slot, a removable gooseneck microphone, an SD card slot, and an HDMI output.

The Bottom Line: The Expansion Smartpanel (ESP-2324) for Riedel's award-winning RSP-2318 Smartpanel is making its InfoComm debut. By connecting the new Expansion Smartpanel directly to an RSP-2318 Smartpanel, users immediately gain an additional 24 keys and four high-resolution multitouch color displays. Because as many as four Expansion Smartpanels can be supported by Riedel's RSP-2318 intercom app, users have the ability to extend their Smartpanel configurations to include up to 19 displays and 114 keys in 5 RU.