NEC Best of InfoComm Awards Open for Nomination

Again this year, I’m honored to be chosen to be a Judge for the NEC Best of InfoComm Awards. Having spoken, just minutes ago, with Pierre Richer, Ashley Flaska, and the other folks at NEC, in San Francisco at the CETW event, I know NEC will do a great job. I was a judge last year, and I’m pleased to hear an update today that there will be some interesting additions to the Awards plan this year– particularly concerning some fun video-based activities at the InfoComm Show, as the Judges evaluate the entries.

This is the press release from NEC, below, with the link for companies to nominate products.

NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial LCD display and projector solutions, announced today its sponsorship of the “Best of InfoComm Award”, which acknowledges the best product or service at InfoComm11. The winning company will be awarded $25,000 to the charity of its choice.

InfoComm11, a tradeshow displaying digital signage and other commercial audio-visual solutions, will take place on June 15-17 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. NEC Display Solutions will exhibit in Booth No. 1901.

“NEC’s sponsorship of this awards program over the last three years has been very rewarding for our company, and we now look forward to an exciting round of entries as the competition heats up,” said Ashley Flaska, Vice President of Marketing for NEC Display Solutions. “InfoComm is a wonderful venue, bringing together the world’s audio/visual and digital signage communities for valuable educational, networking and business opportunities.”

Nominations from InfoComm exhibitors will be accepted at best.necdisplay.com through May 6, 2011. Products and services must be on display at InfoComm11 and have first-customer-ship dates between January 1, 2011 and September 30, 2011 to be eligible. Only one entry per exhibitor will be accepted.

Public voting for the best entry will occur May 9, 2011 through May 13, 2011. The five entries with the most public votes will be announced at NEC Booth No. 1901 the first day of InfoComm11 and judged at the conference by a panel of impartial industry experts. The top 5 exhibitors will be required to submit a brief video that details their submitted product or service. The sole winner will be selected on the last day of the show and be presented with “The Best of InfoComm Award” by NEC Display Solutions President and COO Pierre Richer.