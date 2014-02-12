Videotel Partners with Stampede for North American Market Growth

- Videotel has appointed Stampede Presentation Products, Inc. to serve as a distributor of its entire product line throughout North America.
- The appointment was announced jointly by Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly and Videotel vice president of business development, sales and marketing Lisa Schneider on the opening day of DSE 2014 at Stampede Booth #325 in the Sands Convention Center.
- “Videotel is the only company that provides digital signage players with the unique feature to auto start, auto play and auto repeat, even in the event of a power loss, without manual interaction,” Schneider said. “This competitive strength has made us the leading digital signage solutions provider in virtually every vertical market where digital signage has become a fixture. The appointment of Stampede to serve as a North American distributor is going to help further accelerate our rate of growth — thanks in no small part to the fact that Stampede’s distribution network now includes more than 11,500 dealers.”
- According to Stampede’s Kevin Kelly, “Over a span of three decades Videotel has developed a much deserved reputation for technological innovation, robust product performance, and unmatched customer service, all of which has made them the leader that they are today. Now, our dealers’ customers can benefit immediately from the automated performance features only Videotel media players and digital signage solutions can deliver.”
Topics