Da-Lite Awards Sales Consultant of the Year

Orlando, FL--Da-Lite Screen Company honored its professional sales consultants at its annual awards dinner on June 14, prior to the opening of InfoComm 2011. Sam Gremillion was recognized with the Sales Consultant of the Year award.
- Sam Gremillion.
- Representing Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington DC, Sam exceeded 2010 expectations by providing excellent dealer support and field supervision within his territory, according to Da-Lite.
- “Da-Lite is pleased to present Sam Gremillion with our most important sales award for 2010, Sales Consultant of the Year,” said Blake Brubaker, vice president of sales for Da-Lite. “Each year the competition and camaraderie for this award intensifies. The professionalism of our Sales Consultants makes this award a pleasure to give and recognizes the level of commitment each one makes to their customers and the company.”
- Da-Lite Screen Company recognizes outstanding performance annually among its North American Sales Consultants, with 16 sales consultants located strategically throughout North America.