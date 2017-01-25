PreSonus Ships ULT10 Long-Throw Loudspeaker

The What: PreSonus is shipping the ULT10, the newest model in the company’s ULT line of active loudspeakers. ULT full-range loudspeakers combine very wide horizontal dispersion with a focused vertical dispersion for an ultra-long throw. The result is even coverage throughout the space, enabling the audience to hear clearly, wherever they are. Designed for both mobile use and permanent installations, the ULT10 joins the ULT12 and ULT15 full-range systems and the ULT18 subwoofer in the line.

The What Else: The ULT10 features PreSonus’ proprietary, rotatable Pivot X110 horn and a proprietary, 10-inch, low-frequency driver with a 2.5-inch voice coil. The system is biamped and driven by a 1,300W (peak) Class D amplifier, generating up to 130dB SPL with a frequency response of 60Hz to 18kHz (-3dB).

PreSonus’ proprietary Pivot X110 constant-directivity, rotatable horn combines ultra-wide horizontal coverage (110 degrees) for broad coverage with focused vertical dispersion (50 degrees) for superior throw. The result is a loudspeaker that can fill the room without introducing early reflections. In addition, the Pivot X110 horn’s size (11 by 11 inches) enables it to control the dispersion pattern lower in the frequency range than smaller conventional horns, so it maintains more consistent gain on and off axis, so that the audience at the sides has the same listening experience as those in front. The Pivot X110 horn can be rotated 90 degrees, so the ULT10 enclosure can be mounted in a horizontal configuration while still maintaining its coverage pattern.

Inputs include two combo XLR and 1/4-inch TRS, a mic/line input with PreSonus’ XMAX mic preamp, and a line-level-only input. The inputs have independent level control, allowing up to two audio sources to be mixed internally and summed to a balanced XLR output for "daisy-chaining" multiple units. A separate direct output for the line input channel provides additional flexibility.

The ULT10 loudspeaker features a lightweight, Baltic birch enclosure with a tour-grade, 16-gauge, powder-coated steel grille; ergonomic handles; a locking IEC power connector; and a defeatable front-panel power-indicator LED. A multi-angle enclosure enables ULT10s to serve as mains or monitor wedges.

The Bottom Line: Its compact size makes the ULT10 well suited for a variety of uses, including as a center-channel speaker for an LCR system or an under-balcony fill. Rotating the Pivot X110 horn can also help fix FOH issues in tall, narrow venues by minimizing early reflections and providing more directed coverage. The ULT10’s multi-angle enclosure and presets for live performance, floor monitor use, and music playback give it added versatility for use in front-of-house and as a stage monitor. The ULT10 is available immediately from PreSonus dealers at an expected U.S. price of $899.95.