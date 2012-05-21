DSDE and ISF-C Courses at InfoComm

Alan Brawn– InfoComm is coming up very quickly. We will be conducting our display expert and calibration course just prior to the show. This year we will incorporate the Digital Signage Display Experts (DSDE) for the digital signage industry along with ISF Commercial (ISF-C) for the Pro AV industry hitting the proverbial two birds with one stone.

One day will be classroom and the second day will be hands on with high-end displays to work with from major manufacturers. If you have clients who might wish to attend they will become display experts on all current technologies and learn the details of display calibration maximizing the images we see on screen.

The course earns 16 CTS Renewal Unit Credits from InfoComm and can be applied to the renewal of your CTS certification.

The flyer below shows the class and the details and we will provide a $200 discount for any of your readers who wish to attend. When they register the discount code will be InfoComm200.

Digital Signage Display Expert Engineering and Calibration Certification

In today’s competitive workplace, there are numerous benefits to industry certifications. Certifications have taken on a life of their own in medical, legal, architectural, audio visual and IT industries. It has become an essential part of job skills training, personal development and advancement.

Industry certifications provide professional credentials and a method of recognizing achievements and knowledge level. Certifications improve job performance through increased knowledge and pride in working to an industry recognized standard. DSEG creates strategic partnerships between companies enabling key alliances, bringing new capabilities and sales opportunities. Ultimately, a certification program can increase company differentiation from competitors.

InfoComm and numerous manufacturers, distributors, resellers, and end users have partnered with DSEG to bring a comprehensive display calibration certification program to the commercial audiovisual and digital signage industries. This course is designed to bring an individual the education they need, from a deep understanding of display technology and design, to in depth technical training in display calibration.

The DSDE two-day course teaches the science of light and color and how the human eye reacts to the images it sees. It a comprehensive course for those who strive for perfection in producing visual images.

After learning the science, participants will spend day 2 evaluating and calibrating displays and projectors.

An examination is provided at the end of the course for those wanting to become Digital Signage Display Expert Certified and attain membership in the elite community of display experts recognized around the world as working to the highest standards.

DSDE Certification Course Outline

• Introduction and Course Goals

• Benefits of DSDE

• Why Calibration?

• Light, Color, and the Human Eye

• Specifications and What They Mean

• Resolution, Aspect Ratio, and Scaling

• Understanding Display Inputs

• Display Technologies

• Lamps and Illumination

• Screen Technology Basics

• Projection System Design Considerations

• 3D Technologies

• Video Walls, Matching

• Calibration 101

• Advanced Calibration

• Hands-On Activities throughout