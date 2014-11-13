Peerless-AV Menu Board Ceiling Mounts

- Peerless-AV is excited to announce the addition of four new SmartMount Digital Menu Board Ceiling Mounts to its current product line of SmartMount Menu Board Wall Mounts.
- Peerless-AV’s new SmartMount Menu Board Ceiling Mounts are ideal for use in quick service restaurants, transportation, convention centers, and retail locations.
- Peerless-AV’s line of SmartMount Menu Board Ceiling Mounts include:
- · DS-MBY942L-2X1: landscape configuration for 40"-42" displays with overall mounting hole patterns 1769 x 400mm (69.65"W x 15.75"H)
- · DS-MBY942L-3X1: landscape configuration for 40"-42" displays with overall mounting hole patterns 2658 x 400mm (104.65"W x 15.75"H)
- · DS-MBY947L-2X1: landscape configuration for 46"-48" displays with overall mounting hole patterns 1960 x 400mm (77.15"W x 15.75"H)
- · DS-MBY947L-3X1: landscape configuration for 46"-48" displays with overall mounting hole patterns 2944 x 400mm (115.90"W x 15.75"H)
- Peerless-AV’s SmartMount Menu Board Ceiling Mounts offer vertical adjustment on each universal display adaptor bracket for post-install leveling and height adjustment fine-tuning. The SmartMount Menu Board Ceiling Mounts also offer connecting wall plates that create a continuous mounting surface for ease of display alignment. With a quick connect latch that automatically engages the wall plate, installers are provided with a speedy set-up.
- Included security features deter tampering and theft, and the horizontal adjustment allows installers to create a menu board with a seamless appearance. The mounts also feature continuous and Increlok tilt options, assuring that all displays are tilted at the same angle for precise alignment.
- For ease of use, the mounts are wide for compatibility with a wide range of display makes and models.
- “Many of our customers expressed the need for digital signage in spaces where wall mounts were not an option,” said John Potts, President, Peerless-AV. “With our SmartMount Menu Board Ceiling Mounts, customers have the flexibility to not only include digital signage in once inaccessible areas, but they can do so easily and securely.”
- To provide complete flexibility for customers, Peerless-AV also offers an accessory menu board frame. The ACC-MBF allows for an installer to use an existing wall mount and connect it to a column for ceiling installation. For installs where the customer wants a longer menu board, Peerless-AV offers the ACC-MBC, which allows two menu board ceiling mounts to be combined to create a longer array.
- Peerless-AV’s SmartMount Menu Board Ceiling Mounts are currently available through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution network.
