Outline to Showcase Digital Loudspeaker Control

Orlando, FL--Outline plans to showcase its iMode Intelligent Digital Loudspeaker Control Platform at InfoComm 2011.
- iMode technology embeds a Linux-based CPU - with integrated DSP chip, parameter control software and web server - right into its powered speaker systems, thereby streamlining setup and control by eliminating the outboard gear between the console and power amplifier, according to the company.
- “When looking at what the next logical step should be for advancing digital parameter control for its self-powered loudspeakers, Outline decided to go to an entirely different level than anyone in the market by developing iMode,” said Tom Bensen, senior vice president and managing director of Outline North America. “Not content with simply adding a DSP chip to the integrated power amplifier, Outline has essentially put the computer in the speaker cabinet itself. This allows a user to tune a speaker through any Internet-capable computer, including iPhone and iPad-type smart devices. The entire concept of iMode eliminates reliance on a string of outboard signal processing equipment and external power amplifiers, as the audio signal comes to the speaker cabinet directly from the mixing console.”
- Designed to streamline installation and simplify engineering chores, iMode brings the programming capabilities and control of an external computer into the heart of Outline’s self-powered speaker systems. Through the use of advanced digital signal processing (DSP) and a built-in web server with CGI, Java and other web technologies embeded, users can control the sound system via any standard web browser, with no special software required.
- iMode operates on a Linux operating system with an Outline-customized kernel. Audio conversion is done at 24-bit/192 kHz resolution. Users have real-time control over a series of parameters, including levels, delay, EQ and shelving filters. iMode also allows the user to monitor performance parameters throughout the system, including VU-meters, selected preset parameters, clip and limiter status, amplifier overheating and protection. These parameters can be accessed by using an iPad with a dedicated Outline software app, or via any standard web browser on any Internet capable device.