Nureva Appoints Tierney Brothers as Dealer For Minnesota

- Nureva has appointed Tierney Brothers as an authorized dealer in Minnesota for the Nureva Span ideation system. Tierney Brothers is an integrator offering design, integration, service, and support from project conceptualization through to full implementation. With its head office and showroom in Minneapolis, Tierney Brothers is positioned to introduce Nureva’s products to a broad base of local and global businesses.
- For 38 years, Tierney Brothers has brought the latest presentation, meeting, teaching, and learning products to the Minnesota market. That trust has been built through a sustained high level of customer service and support, delivering solutions that address current and evolving needs.
- “We are excited to introduce the Nureva business products to our customers in Minnesota,” said Jim Tierney, Tierney Brothers’ president and CEO. “Nureva’s products deliver on the needs that we see within our customers who are focused on creative processes, from new product ideas through to process redesign.”
- “We believe that Tierney Brothers will well represent our products in Minnesota,” said Fred Arneodo, Nureva’s VP, North American sales. “We see a strong alignment with our core values around transforming business processes through easy-to-use technology solutions.”