Elite Screens Launches ENR-G, New Warranty and Incentive Program

Elite Screens Inc. has launched a new warranty/incentive program for educational, non-profit, religious and government/military organization sales.
- The new ENR-G program extends Elites current two-year warranty to three-years for any purchases made by educational, non-profit, religious or government/military organization. This means that Elite’s professional staff and company resources are available to handle the warranty needs of these valuable channels for up to 50 percent longer than their regular warranty plan.
- Added sales incentives are also available as part of the ENR-G discount program for resellers, distributors, and integrators. The ENR-G10 discount is calculated as 10 percent off for all qualifying customers as an incentive for additional purchases that occur in a window between 30-days and 36-months from the date of the original sale.
- The company says that this program has a dual purpose of "granting our resellers an opportunity to increase their sales margins while offering a discount incentive to ENR-G customers at the same time."