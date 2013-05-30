Atlona and D-Tools Renew Partnership

- Atlona has renewed its partnership with D-Tools Inc., a provider of system integration software.
- As part of the D-Tools Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) program, Atlona makes its detailed product specifications directly available to users of D-Tools Systems Integrator (SI) software for use in client engagements.
- “Our partnership with D-Tools over the years has enabled Atlona to reach more customers, connect with more dealers, and expand our presence to residential and commercial markets around the world,” said Ilya Khayn, president and CEO, Atlona. “By partnering with D-Tools, Atlona is able to offer the convenience of D-Tools software to existing and new D-Tools users utilizing Atlona solutions in system designs. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as well as our strong engagement with the MVP partner program community.”
- The D-Tools MVP program is designed to help provide system integrators with the most up-to-date product information to more than 4,400 companies using D-Tools SI software. D-Tools MVP members are dedicated to helping companies streamline the design process and make it easier for system integrators and installers to provide accurate proposals to their clients. By renewing its partnership with the program, Atlona allows information on its entire family of residential and commercial products to be available via the D-Tools product database, which gives D-Tools SI users better access to Atlona’s solutions portfolio.
- “We aim to provide our users with the latest technology to feature in their proposals, and Atlona offers exactly that. Over the years, Atlona has consistently provided reliable, innovative, and simple connectivity solutions to D-Tools user-base, both in the residential and commercial market,” said Adam Stone, president and CEO, D-Tools. “This partnership has truly been a success for both companies and we are pleased to continue working with Atlona and offering its product info to our users.”