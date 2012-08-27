DSE Named 2011 “Fastest 50” by Trade Show Executive Magazine

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has just been named one of Trade Show Executive Magazine’s 2011 Fastest 50.
- This award recognizes the fifty fastest-growing trade shows in North America based on total net square footage of exhibit space, number of exhibitors and attendance growth between 2010 and 2011. DSE was a previous winner of the Fastest 50 award in 2007 and 2009 when the now defunct TradeShow Week magazine was sponsoring this awards program.
- “We are honored to have again won a Fastest 50 Award,” said Angelo Varrone, CEO of Exponation, LLC, which produces Digital Signage Expo. He added, “We are extremely proud to have won this award 3 times in 5 years, which is as much a testimony to our industry’s growth as it is to DSE’s leading position in this marketplace.”
- Chris Gibbs, president and COO of Exponation, LLC said, “The show’s growth will continue to mirror the fast-paced expansion of the market DSE serves which is enjoying rapid adoption across many industry categories.”