CCS Employees Team Up For Fundraiser

Nashua, NH--CCS New England employees recently teamed up for the "Volkswagen Pull for Wounded Warriors" fundraising event at the Boston-Portsmouth Air Show at Pease International Airport.
- The jet pull event was held August 13 to support New Hampshire's Wounded Warriors — a nonprofit that aides U.S. service members who have been physically wounded during the current military conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
- Team CCS, which consisted of 20 employees, including 71-year old Elly Dombroski who served as the team's anchorman, pulled a commercial jet liner weighing more than 98,000 pounds a distance of 20 feet in just 10.34 seconds. CCS competed against 15 other 20-person teams and each team raised at least $1,500 for the Wounded Warriors.
- "Supporting the U.S. troops is an important initiative to us," said Chris Gamst, vice president of CCS New England. "Our entire team pulled for the recovery of those that have given so much to preserve our way of life and to say thank you for the sacrifice our military men and women have made for us."
- In addition to the Wounded Warrior jet pull, CCS New England sends annual holiday care packages to the U.S. Troops consisting of snacks, movies, books, socks and other needed items.