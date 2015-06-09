Mackie to Showcase Dante-Equipped DL32R Rack

- During InfoComm, held in Orlando, Fl from June 16 to 19, Mackie will demo the new, Dante-equipped DL32R rack mount digital mixer with iPad control.
- At booth 121, product specialists will be on hand to provide info and photo/video opportunities for the press. Detailed demos of the DL32R with Dante will be available in Demo Room W204C.
- Now with Dante connectivity, the DL32R is the perfect solution for larger installations, corporate boardrooms, and a wide range of networked applications. All connections can be made directly to the rack-mount mixer, doing away with the need for large multicore cables. Up to 10 iOS devices can be assigned controls, so mixing from anywhere is easy.
- Demo room hours are on Tuesday, June 16 at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 3:00 PM, and Wednesday through Friday, June 17-19, at 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 3:00 PM.