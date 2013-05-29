AVI-SPL Wins Tampa Convention Center's AV Contract

- AVI-SPL has been awarded the audio visual and conferencing support services contract for the Tampa Convention Center.
- During this multi-year deal, AVI-SPL's Hotel and Event Production Services Division will be the Convention Center's in-house provider for audio visual and production services. With an experienced on-site team, AVI-SPL will provide video conferencing, digital signage, 3D mapping, rigging, full content creation and video production.
- AVI-SPL has been providing on-site services for hotel and convention center properties since 1991. Today, AVI-SPL manages 88 properties across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico, providing a wide-range of technology services.
- Located along the Riverwalk in the heart of Tampa, the Convention Center features 600,000 square feet of flexible meeting space which includes a 36,000-square-foot ballroom and a 200,000-square-foot exhibit hall. The Tampa Convention Center serves many high-profile functions, such as the media operations center during the Republican National Convention in 2012 and the 43rd Super Bowl in 2009.
- "The Convention Center is committed to enhancing their concierge level of service for the various events that we welcome to Tampa," said John Watts, senior vice president of Hotel and Event Production. "With AVI-SPL's wide breadth of services from content creation, full event production and rigging services, we're experts at making large events seem effortless. We're very excited to work with the City of Tampa to showcase our city's vibrant Riverwalk."
- "The Tampa Convention Center is extremely pleased to have entered into this partnership with AVI-SPL to further our efforts of becoming the best convention center in the U.S.," said Rick Hamilton, Tampa Convention Center and tourism director.