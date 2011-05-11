CCS Launches President's Club Program

Scottsdale, AZ--CCS has announced the induction of 10 top performing CCS employees from seven of the company's regions into its new President's Club.
- The 2011 President’s Club inductees (left to right):
- Erik Dykes – CCS New England
- Jay Legere – CCS New England
- Shelley Thompson – CCS Iowa
- Rob Morris – CCS Mid Atlantic
- Jim Salvatore – CCS New England
- Brandon Hall - CCS New Mexico
- Tom Polk – CCS Florida
- Summer Vyne – CCS Florida
- Lauren Nedberg – CCS Arizona
- Sarah Sackett – CCS California
- The inaugural President's Club, which will become an annual sales program, was created to recognize CCS' outstanding employees who have been instrumental in the company's success during the past year. The program provides incentives for employees in all CCS regions and rewards them for meeting company performance goals and recognizes their service to fellow team members.
- The 2011 inductees were responsible for achieving at least 120 percent of their performance goal for the previous year and many exceeded that target - garnering a total of over $18 million in sales.
- The 2011 inductees recently returned from an all-expense paid trip for them and a guest to Key West, FL, where they took part in excursions such as dolphin watching on a catamaran, scuba diving, kayaking, parasailing and a beachside party.
- Founder of CCS John Godbout, who is also the CEO of the Arizona and New Mexico regions joined the inductees to award them for their dedication and hard work. Additionally, the executive teams from many of the CCS regions were in attendance along with several manufacturing partners including Mitsubishi's vice president of sales Jim Landrum and InFocus CEO Bob O'Malley.
- "Employee retention has always been important to us and when you have team members generating sales that have contributed to the company's best overall year in its history that's definitely worth celebrating," said John Godbout. "We are thrilled to be implementing this annual President's Club retreat and look forward to doing it for many years to come."