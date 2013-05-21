ASIS International and BICSI Sign MOU

- ASIS International (ASIS) and Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
- The overarching objectives of the agreement are to foster the growth of the security and information technology systems industries, promote public safety and protect critical infrastructure globally. The largest association for security management professionals, ASIS represents more than 38,000 security practitioners worldwide. BICSI is a professional association that supports the information technology systems (ITS) industry, serving more than 23,000 ITS professionals, including designers, installers and technicians.
- The primary focus of this agreement is collaboration and information sharing in the areas of research, education, standards and advocacy. Among the key issues that may be addressed by the two associations are: privacy concerns over the use of security and information technology systems technologies; the development of an educated security and information technology systems workforce; voluntary consensus standards; and the availability of federal and state financial resources for the protection of critical infrastructures during a time of fiscal austerity.
- “The collective knowledge and expertise within our membership bodies is quite substantial. By focusing on common goals and leveraging our core assets, ASIS and BICSI have a tremendous opportunity to impact and shape the future of homeland security by influencing and driving practice, policy and strategy across the private and public sectors,” said Geoffrey T. Craighead, CPP, president, ASIS. “Together, we possess the information, skills and abilities to exponentially increase the effectiveness and efficiency of security and information systems technology systems for the global benefit of public safety and business resiliency.”
- “There is incredible synergy between these two great associations. I’ve been a member of both for many years, and have watched as the convergence of ITS and physical security enabled a relationship like this to make sense for the stakeholders of both associations. I would encourage all BICSI members involved in any aspect of physical security to take advantage of the benefits of the ASIS relationship,” said BICSI president, Jerry L. Bowman, RCDD, RTPM, NTS, CISSP, CPP, CDCDP.