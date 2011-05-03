NEC Major New LCD Screen Releases

- David Keene– We get so many new product releases, daily, that it’s often hard to sort the wheat from the chaff. But NEC has been at the forefront of providing LED-backlit LCD panels designed specifically for commercial AV/ digital signage applications, that this new product (that I saw personally last week at the CETW in San Francisco) is indeed interesting. In fact, Rachel Karnani, Product Manager for Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions, hinted at this new product in the Webinar I co-hosted with her earlier this year. So it’s nice to see the product delivered to the market.
- NEC DISPLAY SOLUTIONS BRINGS FULL HIGH-DEFINITION AND LED BACKLIGHTING TO VIDEO WALLS
- Top Features Include Full High-Definition Panel, Ultra-Narrow Bezel, Digital Loop Through, Direct LED Backlighting
- CHICAGO - May 3, 2011 - NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial LCD display and projector solutions, announced today a new ultra-narrow model to its X Series, the 55-inch X551UN. This professional-grade large-screen display is designed for the rigors of 24/7 operation in a variety of video wall applications.
- The X551UN is a direct LED-backlit LCD display, which allows for improved uniformity, reduced power consumption and mercury-free components. Enhanced from its award-winning 46-inch X462UN sibling, the X551UN has a 5.5mm distance between active screen areas of two neighboring displays. This model is the 3rd product in NEC's X Series to support Intel's Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), which is the first industry-wide standardization in option slots to simplify digital signage. The OPS option slot allows for easier installation, use and maintenance of digital signage
- "We're very excited about all the new features and capabilities that are integrated in the X551UN and the solutions that can be created because of their addition," said Rachel Karnani, Product Manager for Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. "Video walls will be incredibly crisp with full 1080p resolution and the sheer 55-inch size in any configuration will surely stop traffic in any environment. The display is future-proofed with Intel's OPS option slot while continuing to offer all the technologies of the X462UN that our customers have made so popular."
- The X551UN includes the following features:
- . Professional-grade LCD panel with advanced thermal protection and sealed panel design for the most formidable digital signage industry requirements
- . Full 1080p high-definition resolution
- . Brightness of 500 cd/m² (typical)
- . Contrast ratio of 4000:1 (typical)
- . Power consumption of 190W (typical)
- . Full digital connectivity with DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI-D and Ethernet with automated email notifications for diagnostic purposes
- . Digital loop through and RS-232C enable multi-display control and daisy chain capabilities
- . Network Control and Communication allows the highest level of remote display management
- . TileMatrixT technology for video walls up to 100 displays
- . Built-in closed captioning enables the decoding and display of text information from a video source
- . Optional accessories and products for the X551UN include the Remote/Ambient Control Kit, Overframe Kit, Display Wall Calibrator Color Calibration Kit, stand, wall mount, single board computers, external PC, IPTV tuner, DVI daisy chain module and internal HD-SDI card
- The X551UN will be available in June 2011 at an estimated street price of $7,799. The display ships with a 3 years parts and labor warranty, including the backlight.
