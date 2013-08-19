PESA Names New Executive VP of Engineering and CTO

Christopher Thomas has joined PESA as executive vice president of engineering and CTO. Thomas will be responsible for all hardware and software engineering projects at PESA and, given his technical experience, will play a key role in developing the technology roadmap for PESA.

Thomas has held senior executive management positions at Avocent, now Emerson, Maxvision, and Intergraph. Leading engineering teams and directing technology, he has played a major role in the growth with each of these organizations.

“Chris has an impressive track record in leading high performance teams, and we look forward to having him join PESA. We are confident that he brings the experience necessary to accelerate the delivery of exceptional products to our customers,” said Chuck Tillett, president and COO of PESA.

“We welcome Mr. Thomas on board as we move the company forward utilizing next generation technologies,” said Howard Sutton, chairman of PESA.