Vaddio Ships GroupSTATION for BYOD-Ready Meeting Rooms

Vaddio is now shipping GroupSTATION—a meeting room solution that enables meeting room participants to use their own personal applications on their own devices (tablets, laptops and network computers.)
- “Mobile computing has really redefined how and where we work in the enterprise,” said CEO of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “Remember when the only place we could work was at our desk? These desktop computers are now mobile devices we take with us everywhere. The problem as that mobile users want the ability to share their content and collaboration tools from these devices in a meeting room with local and remote participants. GroupSTATION solves this by allowing you to bring your mobile device into the meeting room. Now any app you use on your mobile device can be presented or shared as a group.”
- Employees can share PowerPoint or Keynote presentations, engage in high definition videoconferencing using Skype, Microsoft Lync, WebEx or any other UC application. GroupSTATION allows any application to be shared or collaborated in the meeting room. Users can also use the standalone SIP based speakerphone for audio conferencing calls.
- GroupSTATION includes the necessary peripherals to create a high-quality multi-use room and group collaboration experience: an HD PTZ camera, loudspeakers, microphones and a control dock. Users simply connect personal devices to the GroupSTATION via a USB, VGA or HDMI connection and begin using their favorite collaboration tools.
- “It’s that simple,” said Rob Sheeley, CEO of Vaddio. “Whatever device people want to use, whatever operating system they have, whatever way they want to collaborate, and whatever application they want to use—they can.”