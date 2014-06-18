InfoCommProblems: Finding the Little Guy on the Floor

One of the issues with a show the size of InfoComm is that we tend to get stuck in the big booths and in the aisles, that we never make it over to the little 10x10s or even the 20x20 booths. What you can find in some of these little booths, tucked away in the corner, are solutions that just might make your job more efficient.
Photo credit: John Staley
- This year I came across a great product from RDL over in the back of the audio section called the Enhanced Guest Room Audio system. This system is a simple solution that allows you to feed an audio signal into a black box and then send that signal over a network cable to a volume control and an additional network cable, if required, to another volume control that feeds a set of headphones.
- Now, this isn’t necessarily a new system or a brand new fancy box, but it’s a new product to me. It’s something that I found this morning on the show floor and was able to get my hands on and touch. As soon as I saw it, I instantly realized how I can use this on some projects we’re currently working on. And that is the key to the show. Get out there on the floor and explore what’s out there. This is just one example of the type of stuff that I manage to find every year while walking the floor!