InfoComm Live Hands-On Training Scheduled for September

- InfoComm International has scheduled InfoComm Live Hands-On, an intensive training addressing production essentials to be held on September 4 at Church House Conference Centre in Westminster, London, UK.
- Presented by InfoComm and supporting companies, course topics include: lighting for video in large venues, acoustic intelligibility, video playback and display, projection, video camera techniques and the latest in laser projection.
- “The course is aimed at professionals with basic technical expertise working in fixed or live installations,” Andre LeJeune, CTS, InfoComm University Staff Instructor said.
- Event sponsors include Canon Europe, Green HippoLimited, NEC Display Solutions United Kingdom, Panasonic and Shure SystemsGroup. Supporting companies include Church House Conference Centre, Creative Technology (CT), Creative Staging and Jacobs Massey.