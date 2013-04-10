Powersoft Licenses Dante AV Networking from Audinate

- Powersoft and Audinate have entered into a licensing agreement to incorporate Audinate’s Dante media networking into Powersoft’s amplifier products.
- Powersoft's amplifiers can be found in an array of markets, ranging from stadiums, sporting arenas, theme parks, performance venues and airports to convention centers, churches and clubs, and are used by the world's leading tour sound companies.
- Dante is built on IT standards, and is a complete media networking solution. Dante delivers a low-latency, tightly-synchronized, sample-accurate playback, while simplifying installation and configuration of AV networks.
- “Our plan is to build new products for the newest generation of our Install and Touring rack amplifiers,” said Luca Giorgi, Pro Audio BU Manager for Powersoft. “Powersoft’s first compatible products integrating Dante will be the new Ottocanali series. Recently launched in its basic version, it will be available in a networkable version this fall. We rely on the new developments planned by Audinate for integrating an AVB stack to have a Dante/AVB solution in the medium term. We are also looking at Audinate’s Ultimo Dante chip as an answer for our OEM Power modules’ which are sold through partners.”
- "Powersoft is one of the fastest growing amplifier manufacturers in the professional audio market," said Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “Powersoft’s advanced DSP technology and management software, combined with Dante high performance digital media networking solution, will create a series of innovative networked products. Audinate’s Dante networking is the most interoperable, easy-to-use digital network solution available.”