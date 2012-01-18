Pivitec Moves Headquarters to Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem, PA--Pivitec has relocated its world headquarters to the Ben Franklin TechVentures facility in Bethlehem, PA.
- Pivitec’s Tom Knesel (seated) with Dan Garrett and Benjamin Franklin.
- Late in December 2011, Pivitec began moving its Engineering, Design, and Development group into the recently expanded Ben Franklin TechVentures facility located on the campus of Lehigh University.
- “TechVentures is a perfect location for our company,” said Dan Garrett, president and CEO of Pivitec, LLC. “We not only have the space we need for the short term, but also the availability of additional space as we grow. TechVentures provides modern Telepresence suites and many other infrastructure and support resources available for our use and the company’s development.”
- “Pivitec is the kind of company that we love at TechVentures,” said Wayne Barz, manager of Ben Franklin’s TechVentures technology incubator. "Pivitec’s team has a demonstrated ability to execute in a market familiar to them. Their success will generate many new, highly paid, sustainable jobs in Pennsylvania.”