CAD UHF WX100 Wireless System

Las Vegas, NV--The new UHF WX100 Wireless Series from CAD Audio/Astatic provides the AV installer with simple and intuitive form factors, reliable high performance wireless connectivity and audio bandwidth.
- The WX100 was designed using the newest wireless technologies and diversity performance to ensure the highest standards in connectivity, the company says, even in the most congested RF environments.
- The WX100 features an intuitive control scheme that allows problem-free operation by casual non-professional users. The WX100 transmitters’ simple form factors make it easy to identify various features, operate on/off switches, change and recharge batteries.
- Basic system components include the WX160 gooseneck desk stand transmitter and WX100 receiver, the handheld WX150 microphone and the WX155 body pack which can be used with the CAD 301 cardioid lavalier mic or CAD 302 headworn microphone for additional flexibility. The WX100 is supplied with a joining plate and rack ears for easy installation.
- Key accessories for the WX100 system include Ground Plane and Paddle Antennas, an Antenna Distribution System and battery charging solutions for all transmitters.