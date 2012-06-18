Legrand Introduces Under Table Cable Management System

Legrand/Wiremold has introduced a pathway that organizes and protects power cords and the network, communications and audio/video cables that feed tables, desks, and other work surfaces.
- The Under Table Cable Management System (UTCM) is designed to integrate with a wide range of Wiremold work surface portals to allow ready accessibility to services. Not only does the UTCM System manage and protect cables, it enhances aesthetics by keeping cords and cables out of sight, the company says.
- UTCM consists of a 5-foot base, a 5-foot rail, and latching clips. The tray is simple to cut to length to adapt to a variety of table sizes. Future technology upgrades or room reconfigurations are completed with a tray that opens to add or swap out cables with designed-in cable retaining dividers.
- The UTCM System is designed to be used alone or as part of a new series of products from Legrand/Wiremold that have been designed to work together to bring power, communications and AV cables and connections from the building infrastructure up to the point of use. They are also designed with the flexibility to accommodate future technology and ready accessibility for easy upgrades.