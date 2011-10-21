IMU Offers 3D Workshops

Insight Media University (IMU), a partnership between Insight Media and Brawn Consulting — with NewBay Media as its exclusive media partner — has teamed up with the 3D@Home Consortium to offer a full-day workshop on stereoscopic 3D. The workshop will be held in San Jose on November 2. Commercial and digital signage applications of 3D will be included.

“Almost everyone I talk to about 3D expresses the need to expand education about 3D to technology companies, 3D product manufacturers, dealers and distributors, broadcasters, content creators, retailers and even consumers,” said Chris Chinnock, president of Insight Media. “I am happy to be able to present these courses and do our part to advance industry education.”

Two courses will be presented in a morning session:

• Stereo Vision and 3D Human Factors – the most important aspect of the 3D experience

• Overview of 3D Distribution Formats, Trends and Impacts

The afternoon session will offer:

• Overview of Today’s and Tomorrow’s 3D Solutions for the Home

• Impact of Display Advancements on the Mobile 3D Viewing Experience

