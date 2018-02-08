Google Expands Hangouts Meet and Jamboard Across Europe

- Google’s Scott Johnston (director, project management, G-Suite) updated ISE delegates with news of the rollout of its latest suite of conferencing products, Hangout Meet, Hangout Chat, and Jamboard services. He said the products were originally designed for Google’s own demands across 40 offices and locations, and was now successfully handling some 275,000 video meetings per day.
- Commercialized last October, it has now been extended across most of Europe (eight countries added on February 6 besides its existing service in the U.K.) and is now scalable to support larger rooms. “While video is in our culture, we also wanted a ROI on how we made use of our meeting rooms,” he added. “We are also trying to remove any potential friction in the use of a room.”
- Importantly, access to the Google solutions was made available without needing a physical location, whether to mobile phones, tablets, or laptops.
- “Our software algorithms are also earning all the time,” Johnston added. “We all know that agreeing a time for a meeting can be a nightmare, but it can learn how flexible some people are and the system will accommodate that. Our aim, as always, is to accelerate efficiency and become a real, living asset to any organization.”
Source: The ISE Daily