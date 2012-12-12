MultiTouch Announces New Remote Management System for Interactive Displays

- MultiTouch has developed a new remote management system, MultiTaction Management Suite, and its first application, MultiTaction Site Manager. The MultiTaction Site Manager enables system integrators, IT managers and content providers to manage globally dispersed, network connected interactive systems. This makes the solution targeted for the corporate, retail, digital signage and education industries.
- “Organizations are deploying thousands of interactive displays around the world. Knowing each display’s operative status and managing their content and applications in real-time has become critical,” said Petri Martikainen, CEO of MultiTouch.
- MultiTaction Site Manager brings the management of interactive displays to the desktop of system integrators, IT managers and content providers, including:
- - Setting up and configuring displays individually or as multi-display video walls or tables
- - Monitoring the status of every display in the network
- - Managing the content and applications in real-time on each display or as a group
- With MultiTaction Site Manager, interactive displays are transformed to a remotely manageable IT system. This eliminates the need for most on-site tasks and results to cost savings. Reporting the status of each display within the network in real-time allows immediate responses to system changes and improved end user satisfaction. The application also allows content providers to remotely manage the applications and the information that appears on displays, guaranteeing the immediacy and the effective use of digital signage and other content delivery.
- “The MultiTaction Site Manager is the first addition to the MultiTaction Management Suite that will build into a complete set of applications to manage all uses of interactive displays,” said Tommi Ilmonen, CTO of MultiTouch. “Within the next months, we will expand the suite with additional remote management and monitoring functions as well as interfaces to existing content and IT management systems.”
- MultiTaction Site Manager will be showcased at the 2013 International CES show in Las Vegas from January 8-11 at the MultiTouch booth 14246.