Carewise Partners with Fitbit for Wellness Programs

- Carewise Health, Inc. has signed the company's first-ever reseller agreement with Fitbit, the San Francisco-based market leader in the Connected Health and Fitness category offering easy-to-use activity trackers for people to track activity, such as exercise and sleep, as well as calories.
- Carewise Health will integrate Fitbit tracking information into its personal and worksite wellness programs to further empower participants to become better managers of their health with the knowledge that provides the motivation to stay engaged.
- "Carewise Health is excited to partner with Fitbit and offer their easy-to-use products as part of our wellness engagement solutions for members," said Jerry Kreisler, president and COO of Carewise Health. "Fitbit is one of the many new tools Carewise Health is using to enrich health fitness and increase member engagement."
- Carewise Health specializes in employee health solutions. It helps organizations improve the personal health of its members and control healthcare costs through a comprehensive suite of health and wellness programs. Fitbit offers a family of devices, including the Fitbit One Wireless Activity + Sleep Tracker and the brand new Fitbit Flex Wireless Activity + Sleep Wristband, that motivate individuals to set personal health and activity goals and synchronize their results in real-time directly to a PC/Mac as well as select iPhone and Android devices.
- "Today's mobile technology enables, supports, and provides access to health information and applications," said Amin Kassem , Carewise Health's executive vice president, chief information officer. "Utilizing Fitbit products helps us seamlessly deliver the health information and insight our members need - right where they are - which keeps them motivated and actively engaged in their health."