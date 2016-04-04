FSR Expands Project Wall Box Line with Larger, Upgraded PWB-450 Box

FSR PWB-450 Wall Box, front panel

FSR is expanding its Project Wall Box line (PWB) with the larger, upgraded PWB-450.

The PWB-450 is designed for applications where users need to mount larger interfaces or equipment in a wall box behind a display or in other custom applications. Its optional bracketry has also been designed to mount Crestron’s larger DM-RMC-4K-SCALER-C 4K receiver/room controller, but FSR has added even more bracket options for Crestron and AMX/SVSi digital interfaces. With these recent upgrades, the PWB-450 can be configured in the field for almost any application.

The PWB-450 mounts in a typical 4-inch deep wall between the studs in a standard 16-inch stud bay. It provides connectivity, internal device mounting, and power in a secure, discreet manner. The cover is flush to the wall allowing the display to be mounted as close as its mount will allow. The cover is ventilated top and bottom to provide convection cooling as well as a cable exit slot to pass cables from the box to the display.

Inside the PWB-450 are four pre-wired AC outlets along one vertical side of the box which are isolated from the four accessory plate mounting brackets to allow AC and low-voltage connections within the same box. There is a 12-inch by 34-inch concentric KO on the top and bottom of the box for the AC conduit connections. One-inch KO’s in the divider plates allow the use of one or more accessory plates for additional AC connections.

“Last year, we re-launched our very popular Project Wall Box line with a number of new models that are now part of the PWB series of solutions,” says company president Jan Sandri. “While the PWB-450 was one of those additions, we have added even more flexibility to that particular model. The standard PWB-450 is our largest PWB. Two mounting brackets are available for mounting the Crestron DM-RMC-4K-SCALER-C receiver/room controller or other digital media interfaces and devices. But with even more bracket options for Crestron & AMX interfaces, we can confidently say that our PWB line is the most flexible family of solutions on the market today.”

Designed for such applications as digital signage, museums, command centers, hospitals, classrooms, and conference centers, features include: 14 gauge steel, black or white cover options, and removable internal brackets to accommodate larger devices. Mounting hardware is included.