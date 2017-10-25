Focusrite Pro Appoints Mario de Arce as Western U.S. Accounts Manager

Focusrite Pro announced the appointment of Mario de Arce to the role of Western U.S. Accounts Manager.



Reporting to Kurt Howell, National Sales Manager, North America, Mario is responsible for growing sales of Focusrite Pro’s Red, RedNet and ISA ranges. Working closely with channel partners, he provides effective product sales strategies and workflow solutions on Focusrite Pro’s world-class portfolio of multi-format audio interfaces, modular audio-over-IP solutions, microphone preamplifiers and analogue signal processors.

“Mario joins us in Los Angeles, serving the large TV and film post-production and music markets here," said Rich Nevens, Vice President of Global Sales, Focusrite Pro. "He has the strong technical sales and presentation skills needed to help build our presence in the Hollywood post community.”

“It is an absolute pleasure to join the Focusrite Pro team and to have the opportunity to represent such fantastic solutions," said de Arce. "I look forward to working with more innovative solutions to advance Focusrite Pro’s offerings in the music and post markets.”