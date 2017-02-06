Draper Shipping New Thin Bezel Screen

The What: Draper is now shipping its newest fixed screen, the Profile+, featuring a 0.5-inch bezel frame.

The What Else: The frame of the Profile+ is lighter and easy to assemble, and the new sliding hook-and-loop viewing surface attachment system further enhances installation. The Profile+ also comes with a Zero Edge option and optional LED lights frame the Profile+ with thousands of color possibilities, helping offset the picture.

The Bottom Line: Profile+ is available with all of Draper’s Optically Seamless, ISF certified, 8K-ready TecVision formulations, and features screen materials for nearly any use case, from 3D to ambient light rejection. Available in sizes up to 30 feet wide, the Profile+ can be wall mounted or flown.