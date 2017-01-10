Diversified Names Additions to Advanced Visual Environments Team

Diversified has appointed Jimi Gonzalez and Joshua Lincoln as account executives for its Advanced Visual Environments Team.

Joshua Lincoln

Lincoln has conceptualized and completed hundreds of high-end commercial integration projects across Louisiana, and will work to support the Gulf Coast Region.

“I am excited to have Joshua joining our Gulf Coast Team,” said David Berndt, executive regional director. “He has a strong expertise in our field and strong relationships with key clients. Adding a professional such as Joshua helps build the strength of Diversified.”

Lincoln has been endorsed by his peers as an expert in audiovisual integration, videoconferencing, digital signage, and unified communications, and has extensive experience in control room design and integration. He served in the U.S. Navy as an electronics technician and has a decade of experience with electronics.

Jimi Gonzalez“Having lived in Louisiana my entire life, I am dedicated to serving New Orleans and our neighboring states,” Lincoln said. “I am passionate about technologies and committed to providing Diversified clients with solutions that will drive efficiencies.”

A technology integrator with more than two decades of experience working with high-profile clients from around the world, Gonzalez will work to support Diversified’s clients throughout Florida and develop strategic partnerships within the design community, as well as with manufacturers and emerging businesses.

“Jimi Gonzalez is a veteran of our industry and has a diverse background in sales, operations, strategic planning, and market intelligence gathering,” said Brad Sellars, regional director at Diversified. “His deep knowledge of multiple technology types will benefit his client base and prospects with their design and implementation projects. Jimi is well connected with the communities we are talking with most often: owners, end users, architects, consultants, and strategic manufacturer partners. I am very excited to have Jimi join the Diversified team and look forward to his successes.”

Gonzalez has worked with industry leaders including Hard Rock Café International, the Mirage Resort and Casino, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, the Faena District and Swire Properties, and has been recognized as one of the “100 Most Influential Business Leaders” by Space Coast Business Magazine (2008) and a finalist for LEAD Brevard’s “4 Under 40” award (2010).

“I attribute my success to listening to my customers’ needs and applying high quality and appropriate technology solutions,” Gonzalez said. “I’m excited to join Diversified to support their existing clients in the Florida market as well as expand the business throughout the state.”